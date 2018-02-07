Following the incessant clash between Fulani Herdsmen and Farmers in some local government in Nasarawa State, the Police has announced the arrest of 145 suspects.

This was contained in the fact-sheet made available to the Senate Joint Committee by the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, on Friday.

Of these suspects, 124 have been charged to court. The rest are under investigation.

Part of the report said: “From the beginning of the crisis on 30th December to date, a total of 145 suspects were arrested. Out of which 124 suspects were charged to court while 21 suspects are under investigations and waiting to be charged to court.

“Apart from being in constant touch with the governors of Benue and Nasarawa states, the Police Force has intensified deployments with five more units of PMF personnel bringing the total to 10 PMF Units, a unit of Police Special Force, Counter Terrorist Unit (CTU), Explosive Ordinance Department (EOD) to Benue State and five additional units of PMF to Nasarawa State respectively, while aerial surveillance has been intensified in the two states.”

The report added: “On 25/01/2018 at 1200hrs, two visiting PMF units from 20 and 32 led by their respective unit commanders while on patrol at Sati village Gama LGA were ambushed by a group suspected to be pastoralists, in the process Insp. Abdullahi Isiaka was shot and wounded on the leg, he is being treated at Gbajimba General hospital.

“While Sgt. Solomon Dung was reported missing. Search for him has been intensified. However, on 25/01/2018 Police team from Awe axis of Nasarawa State Command arrested the following suspects: namely (1) Haruna Koligi (2) Isah Mallam all Fulani herdsmen in connection with the above attack. Equally arrested were Pastor Kudun Clifford, Umar Mahamud and Yahaya Mohammed Doso for gun running while six Plateau indigenes namely Danalami Audu, Mark Fidelix, Danjuma Basuk, James Tabir, Bitrus Dashi, Nyamge Elias and Tanko David for culpable homicide. All the suspects were charged to court for their respective offences mentioned above.”