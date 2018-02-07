Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has approved the immediate release of years 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016 promotions in the state Civil/Public Service.

Outgoing Head of Service in the state, Mr. Soji Eniade, made this disclosure in a statement on Tuesday in Ibadan, the state capital.

Eniade said that the governor was greatly committed to the welfare of workers in the state, pledging that the kind gesture would be adequately reciprocated by workers in the state through hard work and commitment while in the service of Oyo State.

He then charged workers in the state to be diligent, dedicated, devoted, committed and work assiduously towards ensuring financial sufficiency for the state, stating that the ongoing restructuring exercise in the civil/public service was embarked upon to clean and sanitize the system.

Eniade solicited the support and cooperation of workers for the state government towards achieving desirable results in the ongoing state Public/Civil service reform in order to uplift the system to an enviable height.

He emphasized that the restructuring exercise of the government was not meant to witch-hunt anybody, saying that what the government was doing “is a standard periodic self-check which is standard practice throughout the world where quality service delivery is expected.”

He commended the state governor for his wise and bold decisions that had kept the state afloat despite the present economic situation in the country.