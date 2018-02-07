Youths, on the platform of Northern Youths Movement, NOYOMO, have condemned the petitions and criticisms that have trailed the appointment of Mr. Ahmed Abubakar as the new Director General of National Intelligence Agency, NIA.

In a statement by the President, Mr. Abdulmalik Yakassai, the group noted that the failure of the petitioners to indicate their real names showed they should not be taken seriously.

The group wondered why “any responsible organ of government will give attention or lend credence to a petition endorsed by faceless pseudonyms.

“If they are sure of their claims and can defend same, they should not be scared to stand for what they believe in.”

Abubakar, a Deputy Director in the agency, was appointed recently in place of the former DG, Mr. Ayo Oke, but has faced an avalanche of criticisms from several quarters, especially from some unknown directors within NIA.

The petitioners, in their protest to members of the National Assembly, alleged that no DG of the agency had ever been appointed from any rank below a director.

They also alleged that Abubakar had twice failed promotional exams to the directorial level within the agency in the past.

Some other petitioners have also claimed that the new DG has links with the Republic of Chad, having schooled there in his younger days.

However, NOYOMO said: “Abubakar’s wealth of experience, including a meritorious service in the United Nations and African Union, qualifies him adequately to head the NIA.

“Not only is it within the prerogative of Mr. President to appoint whoever he so wishes, there is nothing in the NIA Act that specifically says its DG must be appointed from the directorate rank; we cannot be unduly slavish to conventions.”