Suspected Fulani herdsmen have allegedly invaded the sleepy town of Akunnu-Akoko in Akoko North East Local Government Area of Ondo State.

This development has reportedly caused anxiety and tension in the town.

This comes as youths of the town protest the presence of herdsmen, calling on them to relocate.

It was reliably gathered that the Fulani herdsmen loaded in four trucks arrived the community on Monday night and no explanation was given to the community leaders on their mission in the town.

It was learnt that some vigilantes patrolling the town in the night got wind of the development and reported the incident to some community leaders.

The Chairman, Akunu Akoko Progressive Union, Mr. Tunde Bayode, said, upon interrogation,the Fulani men confessed that they left Iseyin in Oyo state for Akunu following an invitation by one of them identified as Doya Bello who lives in Akunu-Akoko.

Mr. Bayode who condemned the development said the people of the town now live in palpable fear as they are no longer secure with the invasion by Fulanis, alleging that “this may be an attempt to engage our land in Fulani colony as proposed by the federal government.”

“We are calling on relevant authorities to come to our rescue and chase these Fulanis away. They are known to be arsonists, rapists and killers. We don’t want our land to be used for Fulani colony. This is unaccepted to us and they must leave our community,” he stated.

He said many women in the town had been raped by Fulani working as herdsmen, stressing that the invasion of the town by Fulanis poses serious danger to all the residents of the town.

The chairman, Akoko North East Local Government Area, Mr. Rafiu Eniayewu who said he had moved round the town in the company of security agents urged the people to remain calm and not to take laws into their hands by causing crisis in the town.

The Police Area Commander in charge of the area, Mr. AbdulRauf Abduirazak, said the police are on top of the situation, saying that they are closely monitoring the activities of the Fulani herdsmen in the town.