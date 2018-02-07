The Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has constituted the state’s independent electoral commission in preparation for the conduct of local council election later in the year.

The newly constituted ODIEC is headed by a professor, Yomi Dinakin.

Other members of the commission are, Soji Omowole, Oladele Akinyelure,Tunde Adeyeye, Stella Omotosho,Taku Ibrahim and Rotimi Olorunfemi.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Segun Ajiboye, said the names would be sent to the state House of Assembly for confirmation.

Although no specific date has been fixed for the election, it is expected that the polls would hold in April, given that the polls held last in April 2016, where the PDP won the chairmanship seats in all the 18 local government areas.

The All Progressives Congress, APC, boycotted that election after it accused ODIEC of compromising the election in favour of the ruling PDP.