The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has commended the Ekiti State House of Assembly for passing laws that have impacted positively on the lives of the citizenry.

The Zonal Commanding Officer in charge of Kwara, Kogi and Ekiti States, Dr A. A. Nwaka gave the commendation during a courtesy visit to the Ekiti State House of Assembly in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday.

Nwaka commended the Assembly for passing the State Traffic Management Law, noting that the law had impacted positively on traffic control and management in Ekiti State.

Nwaka, who was accompanied to the assembly by the Ekiti State Sector Commander, Mr Ismaila Kugu, described the visit as purpose driven.

He expressed gratitude to the state Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, for his drive toward achieving an overall development in Ekiti State.

The FRSC official noted that the networks of roads in the state were now better than what it used to be in the past.

He called for synergy between the state government and the corps toward reducing accidents on Ekiti roads.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Mr Kola Oluwawole, charged the commission to step up their sensitization programme on proper usage of roads and penalties that awaited offenders.

He said the need to ensure sanity on Ekiti roads necessitated the passage of the law and charged the FRSC officers to always discharge their duties without fear or favour.

Oluwawole promised the support of the assembly in the success of road safety activities in Ekiti State.

Other members of the Assembly present at the courtesy visit include the Deputy Speaker, Mr Olusegun Adewumi, Leader of Business, Mr Akinyele Olatunji, Deputy Whip, Mr Akinleye Ekundayo and Chairman House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Mr Jeje Samuel.