The National Association of Seadogs (NAS) also known as the Pyrates Confraternity, Ikeja Zone, last week organized a one-day training on basic fire fighting skill and the use of fire extinguishers for shop owners at the popular Alade Market in Ikeja, Lagos.

The training, which was carried out by men of the Lagos Fire Service, Alausa Operations, focused on how fire outbreak could be prevented, what to do, how to handle such and the signs to watch for.

Principal Fire Officer II Alausa Operations, Mr. Caleb Michael, explained that carelessness on the part of users remained a major cause of fire outbreak, warning that caution should be the watchword at all time.

He advised that every home, markets and all other public places should have in place fire extinguishers to assist in curtailing the spread of fire, especially when they are still at the manageable stages.

For market places, he disclosed that fires mostly occur at night, stressing that security men on duty should be regularly trained on basic steps in fire handling while warning that all operators within the market should endavour to switch off all electrical appliances after the close of business.

President of NAS, Ikeja Zone, Mr. Godstime Awoze, disclosed that the recent rise in fire outbreaks informed the decision of NAS, Panama Deck to carry out the training and donation of firefighting equipment.