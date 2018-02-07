Two sureties, Idris Bello and Yusuf Salisu, were remanded in the prison custody by the Sokoto State Magistrates’ Court II on Tuesday, for failing to produce three suspects.

The accused persons are Dantanin Jumma, Sambo Saidu and Mansur Ibrahim.

The magistrate, Shu’aibu Ahmad, said, “If the sureties fail to pay N50,000 and N100,000 bail respectively for the three suspects as they earlier pledged before this court, they will definitely go to prison until the next adjournment of the case.”

He said the reasons they gave to the court that the accused persons were sick, was not satisfactory.

Earlier, the prosecution had told the court that the accused persons were charged with criminal conspiracy, house breaking and theft contrary to sections 97, 355 and 288 of the Penal Code.

According to the prosecutor, ASP Yahaya Ajiya, one Hussaini Muhammed of Network of People Living with HIV/AIDS in Nigeria, Sokoto Chapter, had complained to the Area Commander Office, Sokoto Metro, against the suspects, all of Citizen for Peace and First Aid Mission, Dasuki Road, Sokoto.

He added that the accused sometime ago conspired and broke into the complainant’s office and carted away a refrigerator, LG television, LG DVD and a computer table.