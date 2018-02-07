President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to Nigerians to refrain from attacks and wanton killing of people, noting that his administration would not tolerate these barbaric acts.

He also assured the people of North Central, which had been at the receiving end in the recent wave of deadly attacks that the Federal Government was working hard to ensure that peace and stability returned to the region.

Buhari gave the assurance while commissioning Comprehensive Special School, Lafia, Nasarawa State.

According to him, additional resources have already been deployed to all the affected areas to end the crisis and maintain law and order.

He said, “I also want to assure the people of the North Central and indeed all Nigerians that the Federal Government is working day and night to ensure peace and stability returns.

“We have deployed additional resources to all the affected areas to maintain law and order.

“The attacks by suspected herdsmen and other bandits will not be tolerated.

“I appeal to all Nigerians to refrain from attacks. The security agencies have standing instructions to arrest and prosecute any and all persons found with illegal arms.

“I will once again express my condolences and sympathy to all the affected victims of these barbaric acts.”

The president, who was in Lafia to commission some projects executed by the state government, assured that the change philosophy of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) would continue to be the basis for solutions to the nation’s problems.

“Let me use this opportunity to stress that the change philosophy which precipitated the APC government will continue to idealise and identify issues that are critical to our socio-economic development with a view to proffering lasting solutions to them.

“I want to assure Nigerians that we would intensify our commitment towards the realisation of the cardinal objectives of this administration anchored on securing lives and property, curbing corruption and ensuring economic growth through diversification.”

While saying that he was not surprised, he expressed delight at the “show of love and enthusiasm because, for me, this is home coming”.

According to him, “the people of Nasarawa have always been with the change movement, since the early days of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) through All Progressives Congress (APC).

“In 2011, the people of Nasarawa decided to vote for change, voted for the CPC in order to have a government for the people, and in 2015 they voted for continuity.

“Today, I am obliged to reiterate Governor Al-Makura’s proclamation that, indeed, Nasarawa State is my political home.

“Since the inauguration of His Excellency Umar Tanko Al-Makura as the governor of Nasarawa State in May, 2011, the occasion which I attended personally, I have been following the trend of events in the state and the reports I received are that of execution of many projects.

“Accordingly, during my campaign visit to Nasarawa State in 2015, I noticed the transformation within Lafia metropolis.”

Among the other projects the president commissioned were an Electronic Library, a Fire Service facility and Township Road, a Model Primary Health Care Centre and Karu International Market.

While noting that “this is the change people of Nasarawa voted for,”’ he said “I must add that these projects, I believe, were executed owing largely to the frugality of Governor Al-Makura in the management of the meagre resources at the disposal of the administration in the state.”

Pleased with launch of the Pilot Scheme of the Community Health Influencers, Promoters and Services (CHIPS), National Programme at Kwandare, Lafia Local Government Area, the president directed the Federal Ministry of Health to synergize with other states to roll out the programme to enable the less privileged and the rural dwellers to have access to health services.

Earlier, during a courtesy call on the Emir of Lafia, Alhaji Isa Mustafa Agwai, the president said he was honoured to be able to visit the state for the first time since he assumed office.

He said: “I am very pleased to honour this invitation which your governor booked as soon as I was sworn in as the president.

“I tried to remain within the castle called Aso Villa but I had to break out and come in order to honour this invitation which has been outstanding for so long.”

In his remark, Governor Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State, appealed to the Federal Government to take over the construction of the Keffi-Lafia-Vaji road which would reduce the travel time from Lafia to Abuja to one hour from the present three hours.

He described Nasarawa as the “political laboratory” of President Buhari as it was the only state won by the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) founded by the president.

He added that the state had adopted the president’s ‘change’ template to ensure the best practices which would bring development to the people especially the downtrodden.