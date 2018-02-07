Kano State Government has ‎approved N344 million as counterpart fund for the conduct of 2018 Polio Immunization in the state.

The Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, made this known on Tuesday in Kano when he briefed newsmen on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting.

He said the move was part of the government’s renewed efforts to eradicate Polio in the state.

“The money approved is counterpart fund for the conduct of polio immunisation as it is a tripartite programme between Kano State Government, Dangote and Bill and Milinder Gate Foundation.

“I am glad to inform you that for the last three years the state had not recorded a single case of Poliomyelitis and this is a true reflection of our collective efforts.

“The government is committed to the provision of quality healthcare services to the teeming populace,’’ he said.

Garba said that the council approved N31million for the ‎payment of compensation for construction ‎of Market in Darki town in Wudil Local Government Area.

Besides, the commissioner said that N417 million was approved for the construction of township road in Ganduje, Dawakin-Tofa Local Government Area.

He said that the state government also approved another N203 million for the construction of model houses in Ganduje town.

He reiterated the government’s determination to develop the state’s infrastructure, as part of efforts to improve the well-being of the people.