The Lagos State government has moved to check food and water contamination in eateries, restaurants and hotels across the state, imploring stakeholders to embrace the Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) and certification.

HACCP is a management system that gives a systematic preventive approach to food safety, from biological, chemical, and physical hazards from raw material production, procurement and handling, to manufacturing, distribution and consumption of the finished product.

Speaking at a sensitization meeting for food, water, beverage handling establishments in Lagos, Special Adviser to the Governor on Primary Healthcare, Dr. Olufemi Onanuga, lamented that food safety had become a major concern to the food industry given that the consumption of contaminated food and water contributed to a myriad of health problems.

He said: “Food and water prepared, served at the restaurants, eateries, hotels and those processed in factories may look clean and taste delicious, but may have been contaminated by biological, chemical or physical hazards during the preparation procedures from the source through to service.