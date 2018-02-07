Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has appointed The Guardian reporter, Abba Anwar, as the new Chief Press Secretary.

This was contained in a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Youths and Culture, Mohammad Garba.

The statement also announced the appointment of Aminu Kabir Yassar as the Director General, Media and Communications.

Before his new appointment, Anwar was a reporter of The Guardian in Kano.

Also, Yassar, until his new appointment, was the Chief Press Secretary to the governor.

He is taking over from Salihu Tanko Yakasai, who has been appointed as the governor’s new Special Adviser on Social Media.