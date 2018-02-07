The Federal Operations Unit, Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced the seizure of 31 exotic vehicles.

Also impounded were 14 trailers of foreign parboiled rice, containing 8,400 bags. The unit’s Area Controller, Mohammed Uba, paraded the items in Lagos yesterday.

He disclosed that the vehicles include: four Rolls Royce, one Porsche Panamera, one Jaguar, one Bentley and two Lexus jeeps

Others are two G-Wagons, one Toyota Land Cruiser, five Toyota Corolla and seven Mercedes Benz cars, mostly of the 2017 model.

He said the vehicles were seized for avoiding duty payments, adding that some of the assorted vehicles with duty paid value of N1.4 billion were intercepted along Ijebu Ode Expressway.

Others were evacuated at various raids in Parkview Estate, Victorial Island, Banana Island, Alhaji Bankole Crescent, Ikeja and Tola Adewunmi Street, Maryland.

“We urge the owners of these vehicles to come forward with valid Customs clearance documents, otherwise they would be liable to seizure and subsequent forfeiture to the Federal Government.

“Our action is in-line with the provisions of Sections 147 of the Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA) Cap 45, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 (power to search premises), and Section 158 of CEMA, Cap 45 Laws of Federation of Nigeria (power to patrol freely),” he said.

He disclosed that the unit had intercepted various contrabands with a duty paid value of N1.6 billion in January 2018.

Uba added that the unit also recovered N91million in the month under review, thereby making a cumulative of N1.7 billion.

He listed other impounded goods to include 1,652 cartons of frozen poultry products, 835 jerry cans of vegetable oil, 10 bags of Indian Hemp, 2,208 pieces of used tyres and 159 bales of used clothing.

“It is our obligation to support the Federal Government’s policy on rice, encourage local farmers, the millers and patronise our own nutritional rice, which by implication would create employment opportunities for our youth,” he said.

Also seized were a 1/20ft container, No. GATU132358/4 for carrying 537 cartons of Indian Whisky as against yeast declared.

The second was a 1/40ft container, No TCLU172184/3, which was seized for carrying 60 pieces of used chest freezers and 570 bundles of gas hose, as against condenser for steam polysomic.