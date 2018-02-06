President Muhammadu Buhari has reinstated the suspended Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme, Usman Yusuf.

Mr. Yusuf who was suspended by the Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, in June 2017, following allegations of gross misconduct was reinstated Tuesday, February 6.

“It is true that the president has reinstated him,” Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, told Premium Times.

Recall that a panel commissioned by the minister after Mr. Yusuf’s suspension later found him culpable of infractions that ranged from nepotism to theft of public funds.

The minister, however, did not reveal when the NHIS boss will resume.