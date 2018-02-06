The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board say it will collaborate effectively with the Economic and Financial Crime Commission in the fight against corruption.

The Registrar of the Board, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, stated this on Tuesday in Abuja when the Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, visited the board in Bwari, Abuja.

Oloyede, while appreciating the Commission for the visit, said that JAMB had resolved to fight against any form of corruption and examination malpractice.

He said: “We as a body have resolved not to partake in any form of corruption and I also would appeal to all Nigerians to put whatever grievances against the leadership of the EFCC aside and join the commission to fight corruption.

“Let us appreciate what the Commission is doing; I commend their dedication; it is a risky job of which one must be ready to face the consequences that may follow, especially in a society where corruption is endemic.

“Whatever is wrong is indeed corruption and we must fight against it.”

He also cautioned public servants to ensure they work diligently while pushing aside any form of wrong doing that could “land them in jail”.

The registrar also said that the board was working in collaboration with other security agencies to check security breach in its operations.

Earlier, the Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, commended the leadership of JAMB on its fight against examination malpractice, which he said was part of the fight against corruption.

According to him, the commission has discovered areas to work with the board in its fight against the menace and would work towards it.

Magu also noted that it was the responsibility of every Nigerian to join in the fight against corruption which has become “a disaster in the society”.

He EFCC boss called on the media to do more sensitisation against the menace.

Also speaking, the Director, Test Administration of JAMB, Dr Yusuf Lawal, said that the board would stop at nothing in doing its efforts to curb the corruption that emanates and affects the education system.

Lawal said: “The issue of corruption emanates from examination malpractice and we would ensure that sensitisation begins from this stage.”

He, however, appreciated the commission for recognizing the board’s efforts to sanitize the system in order for Nigerians to gain a smooth process of admissions into various tertiary institutions.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that some staff of the EFCC alongside directors of JAMB attended the meeting.