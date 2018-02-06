The famous blind Prophet and General Overseer of the Mountain of Mercy (aka Ori-Oke Alaseyori Church) of Moniya area of Ibadan, Oyo State, Moses Muyideen Kasali, dropped a bombshell during the weekend, declaring that President Mohammadu Buhari would be defeated should he contest in the 2019 Presidential election.

Prophet Kasali was among the Men of God who had predicted Buhari’s presidency shortly before the 2015 Presidential poll.

Kasali had declared then that God was backing the emergence of Buhari as the nation’s leader because He knew that the retired general had a very good intention of cleaning up the mess created by his predecessors.

The prophet had, however, warned President Buhari to beware of sycophants and political jobbers “who are likely to hijack his government and render him incapacitated and unable to please God in the assignment the Almighty has given to him,” he said.

In a press release to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, the Prophet (who also predicted that the All Progressives Congress, a merger of other parties, would become a house divided against itself) warned that an attempt to rig the 2019 Presidential election by factions desperate for Buhari’s second term at the detriment of Nigerians would not only fail, but also bring ruin to those plotting it.

“The APC itself was founded on deception and insincerity. It is a pity that the party’s merger that produced the current leadership is largely composed of selfish men who became strange bedfellows,” Kasali said in a statement.

“The few ones who have genuine intentions to lead the nation like President Buhari have been overwhelmed by the bad heads. My candid advice for President Buhari is to heed the counsel of the wise and godly and retire to his home in Daura and perish the thought of re-contesting in 2019. I pray he would be wise enough to do this and allow Nigeria to have peace. If those who have constituted themselves as a cabal of this government make any untoward attempt to deploy state machinery to rig President Buhari into power in 2019… they will not only fail but would bring damnation on themselves and their families.”