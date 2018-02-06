Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) says the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) is an important legislation that needs the input of all critical stakeholders.

President of NBA, Abubakar Mahmoud, SAN, noted this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday.

He was speaking at a State Legislative Advocacy and Sensitisation Workshop on the implementation of ACJA 2015 in Bauchi State.

Mahmoud was represented at the workshop by Caleb Dajan, the‎ NBA first vice president.

The NBA representative also inaugurated a 9-member state committee assigned with state level tasks to build partnership and work in collaboration with key stakeholders working in the area of domesticating and implementing the ACJA 2015 in Bauchi.

‎”ACJA is an important legislation that needs the input of all critical stakeholders in the state.

“I encourage the committee to build partnership and work in collaboration with key stakeholders in the area of domesticating and implementing the ACJA 2015, in Bauchi State,” he said.

Meanwhile, Governor Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi State noted that the state had already started taking steps to have the ACJA.

The state’s solicitor-general, who declared the workshop open, represented the governor.

The Project Coordinator of the NBA-MacArthur ACJA Project, Muritala Abdul-Rasheed, said the NBA sought to ensure that the innovations introduced in the ACJA were uniformly and independently adopted by all states of the federation subject to local peculiarities.

“The purpose of the sensitisation workshop with stakeholders in Bauchi State is to assemble key stakeholders, ACJ practitioners and members of the Bar to galvanise support for the immediate passage of the bill by the House of Assembly and transmit same to the governor for assent.”

He called for the support and cooperation of all participants and partners in implementing the outcome of the sensitisation workshop without any delay.

According to Abdul-Rasheed, the project team shall hold similar workshop in eight other states of Adamawa, Edo, Jigawa, Kano, Kogi and Ogun within the next two months.