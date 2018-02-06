Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has disclosed that his farm located at his village in Gbajimba, the headquarters of Guma local government area has been attacked by Fulani mercenaries destroying the farm products.

The governor who disclosed this while fielding questions from journalists at the government house in Makurdi also said that the corpse of a policeman who was killed by armed Fulani herdsmen and dumped in the bush had been discovered by the traditional rulers in Guma and handed over to the police authorities in the state.

Governor Ortom’s regretted the continued unwarranted attacks on people of the state despite the relocation of the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris on the orders of President Muhammadu Buhari to the state saying the quantum of destruction on his farm cannot be ascertained as manager of the farm had run away for his dear life leaving the entire farm at the mercy of the invaders.

He blasted the Force Public Relations Officer, Mr. Jimoh Moshood for calling on him to resign from office as governor over his inability to contain the security situation in Benue, saying such utterances were rather an indictment on the Inspector General of Police whom he said lacked the capacity to control the crisis in the state and country in general.

“Those are people around Mr. President that are advising him and how can you have quality security for the people when you have those kind of people who are barefooted security men who have nothing to offer to security architecture of our country”.

“They have failed in their responsibility to provide security for the state. I know of their plans to attack me to divert attention from the real issue at stake and to intimate and blackmail me and get paid people to say all kinds of things against me. Those things will not work as long as I stand with my people and I am doing their bidding and no one has come out to tell me that what I have done is wrong”.

“The said PPRO called me a drowning man but I am surprised a drowning man how? A man who respects the rules of the law and for the police who have completely neglected their duty to enforce the laws of the land so who should be calling for resignation? Is it me who is doing the right thing or they who are doing the wrong thing?

Ortom expressed regrets that the police IG has abdicated in his responsibility of providing security to lives and property of Nigerians to become the mouthpiece of the Miyetti Allah Kuatal Hore and urged him to resign his position to serve full time in his new job.

He said Benue people will continue to depend on God Almighty for protection even if the federal government fails to protect them.

Meanwhile, Governor Ortom yesterday announced the lifting of the curfew on Gboko town.

He made the announcement at a meeting he held with leaders of the Benue Motorcycle Association across the state and heads of security agencies at the government house.

Governor Ortom reiterated his condemnation of the killings at the Gboko motor part but maintained that the victims were not Fulani people as reported in some quarters.

The governor insisted that the criminals who carried out the condemnable act should be apprehended and prosecuted.

He urged the people not to take the laws into the hands but to report infringements on their rights to the appropriate authorities.

The governor expressed appreciation to the Motorcycle Association for their pledge to assist in tackling the security challenges in the state.

It could be recalled that a dusk to dawn curfew was imposed on Gboko town on 31st January, 2018, following security threats in the area.