The Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Kehinde Bamigbetan, on Tuesday said Lagosians are now getting dividend bonus for wisely investing in Governor Akinwunmi Ambode in 2015.

Speaking, Bamigbetan who said the governor has delivered even beyond what he promised Lagosians in the 2015 electioneering campaign said Ambode is giving the people of Lagos double returns on their investments in him through their votes.

While highlighting major achievements of the Ambode administration in the last three years in the area of security, job creation, healthcare, education and the environment especially the Light Up Lagos project, Bamigbetan said the governor has achieved 190 percent of his promise to Lagosians.

“I will say the governor has done 190 percent. Go and look at what he promised in 2015 and compare it with what he has done. What you see is that it is a double take. He has even gone beyond those promises that he made. If somebody assure you that security will be his priority and he is not only providing security everywhere, he has added Light Up

Lagos in order to ensure that there is luminosity everywhere”.

“No one could imagine then that Light Up Lagos project will now have the kind of impact it has now on security. So, he has gone beyond the expectations. He promised that people will have access to funds to be able to run their business, now every year; he is putting down N2.5b for it. Many people have keyed into it. They are taking loans and their businesses are waking up while the economy of Lagos is bouncing back”.

“So, he has already delivered and he will deliver much more because even in his wildest imagination, he might have thought of N2.5bn but in terms of the demographics, in terms of the number of people who are benefiting from it, he has exceeded the expectations in any area one ncan think of. In the area of infrastructure, do you expect two jubilee bridges in just one year? Also look at what is happening in Oshodi”.

“Did we ever bank to have an international interchange where all the current chaos and issues we use to have in Oshodi is resolved to create a very serene environment where one can feel good at any point in time to take your vehicle to anywhere you want to go? Did we ever imagine that the gateway to Nigeria, MMIA will be experiencing a kind of transformation from its current 4 lanes to 10 lanes?”

“That vote given to Ambode by Lagosians has now generated bonus shares and that is where we are right now. People are surprised and are asking ‘Where is this man getting all the monies for these projects from?’ Because the level of construction going on across the state both on the waterways, roads and other areas is a demonstration of the kind of creativity that Governor Ambode has and the kind of speed of delivery that he has adopted in prosecuting his work” he said.