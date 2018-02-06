The Federal Government has pledged to roll out policies and programmes that would help eradicate malaria and other terminal diseases in the country.

Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, made the pledge when he received Prof. Chike Ogbonna of the University of Jos who made a presentation on the commercial cultivation and processing of a plant for malaria eradication in his office in Abuja.

Onu noted that the productivity of the nation and the ability to create wealth was very important to the present administration.

He promised to engage Nigerian experts and scientists to study the presentation made by Prof. Ogbonna and his team on ‘A-Z Commercial Cultivation and Processing of Artemisia for Malaria Eradication and Diabetes Management in Nigeria’ and come out with independent report.

According to the minister, once the committee’s report supports the one presented by the erudite scholar, the Federal Government will support the process to develop drugs for the eradication of malaria and management of HIV/AIDS and diabetes.

The Federal Government, he added, would continue to support academic research that would help in nation building because “the issue of self-reliance is very important to our nation because it will have far-reaching implication that will help in our international recognition.”

Earlier in his presentation, Prof. Ogbonna had lamented the high level of politics being played in Sub-Saharan Africa on malaria eradication, noting that pharmaceutical companies deliberately produce substandard drugs that malaria resists, just to make money and exploit the people.

Saying that this ugly trend was affecting the populace, workforce and economy, Chike called on Nigerians to start their own drugs production on malaria control.

According to him, the Artemisia plant, besides eradicating malaria, is a vital raw material for the production of many other important drugs for the management of genetic diseases.