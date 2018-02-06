Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has signed the 2018 Appropriation Bill of the state into law.

The governor signed the budget proposal of N510 billion passed by the Rivers State House of Assembly, recently.

Signing the budget, on Tuesday, in the presence of members of the State House of Assembly and the State Executive Council, at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

Governor Wike assured that the budget would be implemented diligently. He said that the state government would fast-track the implementation of the budget, which would lead to greater development of the State.

According to him, “I commend the State legislators for expediting the process that led to the passage of the 2018 budget.

“Your passage of this budget means that we will expedite action on several areas of development. At present, we have already started work”, he stated.

The governor also called on the state’s lawmakers to work with relevant agencies to implement their respective constituency projects.

He said that funds for the implementation of the 2017 constituency projects have been released, while that of 2018 would be released after proper account is given for that of last year.

The governor also signed the Kenule Beeson Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic Law No. 3 of 2018, Rivers State Waterways Law No. 4 of 2018 and Rivers State Local Government Law No. 5 of 2018.

Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly, Ikuinyi Owaji-Ibani, assured Governor Wike that the lawmakers were committed to the development of the State.

He described Governor Wike as a just leader, who is working selflessly for the good people of the state.

Presenting the bills for assent, Majority Leader of the House of Assembly, Martin Amaewhule, said that the bills passed through a rigorous legislative process.

Chairman, House Committee on Information, Sam Ogeh, noted that the public hearings and budget defence sessions ensured that the people participated in the budget process.