President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday inaugurated the Comprehensive Special School, Lafia established by the Nasarawa State Government to cater for the educational needs of physically challenged children.

Buhari, while inaugurating the project, said that the institution was a demonstration of the collective ambition to uplift the standard of living of all Nigerians through social investment policies.

“The school will cater for the blind, deaf and people living with other forms of physical challenges; it represents a clear example of our inclusive policy where no child will be left behind.

“The institution is a well thought out initiative to give hope to a key segment of the society that has been ignored and neglected by previous governments.

“We all owe it a duty to help the physically challenged by contributing to their development and self-reliance,” the President added.