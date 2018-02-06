Four persons were feared dead as a loaded fuel tanker was hit by a container-laden truck and the tanker burst into flame.

The accident, it was gathered, occurred at Onigari Village, close to the Foursquare Gospel Church camp at Ajebo, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The Public Relations Officer, Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, Babatunde Akinbiyi, said the accident occurred at a point where the traffic had been diverted to a single lane.

He said the truck had hit the tanker by the side, and in the process, it burst the tanker open, with its contents gushing out and it caught fire.

Akinbiyi explained that the situation was made worse as the truck had some passengers in the container attached to it.

He said, “Four persons have been confirmed dead in the inferno, as the truck was conveying some passengers.

“The tanker is still burning and there is gridlock on that axis of the expressway. It is terrible.”