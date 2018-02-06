National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) on Monday urged the Borno State government to relocate the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) currently camping at its permanent orientation camp in Maiduguri due to the ‘relative peace’ in the state.

It also urged corps members to stop seeking relocation to other states, noting that the state is peaceful.

Corps members deployed to Borno did their three weeks orientation camp activities in Katsina State due to insecurity in the state.

Rabi’u Aminu, Borno State coordinator of NYSC, who disclosed this to newsmen during the closing ceremony of the 2017 Batch ‘B’ Stream II course in Katsina, said there was peace in Borno, hence the need for the state government to allow corps members to be camping in the state.

According to him, more than 40 per cent of corps members sent to the state usually seek relocation to other parts of the country, lamenting that the recent development has not encouraged unity in diversity which the scheme preaches and stands for.

His words: “Do not dwell on the negative things you have heard about Borno. Do not seek relocation. I want to assure you that the people of the state are peaceful and friendly. Keep an open mind and give it a chance and a trial.”

Ramatu Santa, the Katsina State coordinator, said the corps members had been posted according to the four priorities of the state government, which includes health, education, agriculture and infrastructure, urging them to discharge their duties effectively.

She encouraged the corps members to share their challenges with state and local government coordinators and desist from taking their grievances to the social media.