The Senate on Tuesday asked the Ministries of Health and Education at the federal and state levels to work together to ban advertisement and location of point of sales of tobacco within 100 meters of all schools.

The Senate’s decision was sequel to a motion sponsored by Senator Remi Tinubu, who raised concern over deliberate ploy by tobacco companies to position tobacco adverts and signs within 100 meters of schools to stimulate children.

Tinubu added that tobacco use is a cause of preventable death in the world and it is projected that at least eight million deaths annually would be recorded as a result of tobacco use in 2030.

Tinubu noted that the display of Tobacco products alongside confectioners purchased and consumed by children and adolescents may lead to exposure, experimentation and use.

She however urged the Senate to protect Nigerian children from aggressive marketing tactics of profiteering tobacco companies.

After exhaustive debate on the motion, the Senate urged the Federal Ministry of Health and other relevant enforcement agencies to ensure the comprehensive prohibition of Tobacco Advertising Promotion and Sponsorship such as cigarette advertisement within and on windows, stores and kiosks, advertisement of smokeless or flavoured tobacco logo/symbols on non-tobacco objects.