The National Association of Seadogs (NAS) also known as the Pyrates Confraternity, Ikeja Zone, has organised a one-day training on Basic Fire Fighting Skill and the use of fire extinguishers for shop owners at the popular Alade Market in Ikeja, Lagos State.

The training, which was carried out in conjunction with officers of the Lagos Fire Service, Alausa Operations, Ikeja, last week, focused on how fire outbreaks could be prevented, what to do, how to handle such and the signs to watch out for.

In his presentation, Principal Fire Officer II, Alausa Operations, Mr. Caleb Michael, explained that carelessness on the part of citizens remained a major cause of fire outbreak in the country, warning that caution must always be the watchword at all times.

He listed the various classes of fire to include: fire involving solid materials such as wood, paper and textiles, flammable liquids such as petrol, diesel and oils, fire involving gases, metals and live electrical apparatuses.

He advised that every home, markets and all other public places should have in place fire extinguishers to assist in curtailing the spread of fire, especially when they are still at the manageable stages, warning that under no circumstance should they try and confront a raging inferno.

For market places, he disclosed that fire in such locations mostly occur at night, stressing that security men on duty should be regularly trained on basic steps in fire handling while warning that all operators within the market should endeavour to switch off all electrical appliances after the close of business.

Also speaking, the President of NAS, Ikeja Zone, Mr. Godstime Awoze, disclosed that the recent rise in cases of fire outbreaks within Lagos and its environs informed the decision of NAS, Panama Deck, to carry out the training and donate firefighting equipment to the traders.

He noted that the exercise and donations were part of their corporate social responsibility to their immediate environment which includes Alade Market.

‘‘NAS Ikeja Chapter is meant to affect the lives of people within its locality in a positive manner. This is the closest market to us and it remains a priority. As we progress in this cause, we shall extend same training to other markets,’’ Awoze said.

He further added that the initiative was that of a Needs Assessment Committee set up to move round the locality to ascertain the immediate need of residents.

NAS Panama Deck had earlier been involved in a medical outreach programme involving eye test and medical checkup, ditto for safety talk.

On her part, the representative of the Iyaloja of Alade Market, Mrs. Jumoke Idowu, lauded the resolve of Panama Deck to carry out the training, saying the move has gone a long way in helping the market operators to enhance their skill in fire fighting.

She said the leadership of the market would ensure that all they were taught during the training would be put to effective use in order to address the issue of fire outbreak.

Idowu while thanking the association on the donation of fire extinguishers to the market assured NAS that the fire equipment would be put to good use, adding that they would also organise an in-house training programme to assist those who were absent from the training drills to learn the rudiments of handling fire extinguishers.