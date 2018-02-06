The House of Representatives on Tuesday urged the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, to intervene in the case involving former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisah Metuh, so that he can be allowed to access proper medical care abroad until he is fit to continue with his trial.

The former PDP spokesman is currently standing trial on charges of money-laundering before a Federal High Court in Abuja.

This follows the adoption of a motion moved under matters of urgent national importance at today’s plenary by Hon. Emeka Azubogu.