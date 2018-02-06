Kano State Government has on Tuesday approved N12.4 million for the production of two million assorted seedlings as part of efforts to check desertification.

The state Commissioner of Information, Malam Mohammed Garba made the disclosure while briefing newsmen in Kano on the outcome of the state Executive Council Meeting.

He explained that the seedlings would be distributed free to farmers and other members of the general public.

“The state executive council has on Jan. 31 approved the money to enable the Ministry of Environment produce two million seedlings for distribution to people free to enable them plant the seedlings to check desertification.”

According to him, the council also approved the release of N185.4 million for the construction of access road in Tokarawa industrial area, and N8.6 million for the rehabilitation of Tukur Road in Kano metropolis.

The commissioner added that N65.2 million was approved for the reconstruction of a collapsed bridge along Jalabi-Kuluwa-Gwanare road in Bunkure Local Government area of the state.

“The state government has also provided the sum of N31.9 million to the Ministry of Works for the construction of culvert at Darmanawa behind Hassan Gwarzo College,” Garba said.