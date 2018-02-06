The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and the World Bank are to construct 300 kilometres of rural roads in Osun under the Rural Access and Mobility Project (RAMP).

Adelere Oriolowo, the Project Coordinator for RAMP-2 in Osun, disclosed this to newsmen shortly after a pre-bidding meeting held in Osogbo with interested contractors for the RAMP project.

Oriolowo explained that, the State Project Implementation Unit (SPIU), had already invited bids from eligible and reputable contractors for the expression of interest on the project.

He said the project would be jointly financed by the World Bank and French Development Agency (AFD) in line with World Bank Procurement Regulations.

Oriolowo pointed out that the past RAMP projects had impacted positively on the lives of rural dwellers in the state.

The project coordinator explained that the RAMP-2 project would include: site clearance, earthworks; provision of lateritic sub-base course; chemical stabilization; 35mm asphaltic concrete, among others.

He lauded the administration of Gov. Rauf Aregbesola for its prompt payment of lead funds and other commitments which made donor agencies to show interest.

He said the rural road projects were recently approved for four participating states, which include: Adamawa, Enugu, Niger and Osun.

The RAMP-2 project coordinator stressed that contractor that scaled the bidding process must work to specifications.