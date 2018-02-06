A former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Oloye Jumoke Akinjide, yesterday notified Justice Muslim Sule Hassan of a Federal High Court in Lagos of her plans to engage the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on the possibility of settling the alleged fraud case hanging on her neck out of court.

Addressing the court on the issue, Akinjide’s lawyer, Chief Bolaji Ayorinde (SAN), noted that the matter is about the campaign funds of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo state.

He added that before the start of the trial, the party took the decision to return the fund complained of by the prosecution through his client.

“The entire money from the charge is on the sum of N650 million. The funds were campaign money of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo state in the 2015 general elections.

“The defendants who were PDP chieftains in Oyo state acting on the collective decision of the party decided to refund the money.

“I had a word with the EFCC’s lawyer, Rotimi Oyedepo, and we think it is wise going forward and at this point not to subject this matter to further adjudication and waste the time of the court.

“We decided that counsels on all sides should meet to look at the way forward on this charge, the money complained of having been refunded by the party through the first defendant.

“My application is that the court should adjourn further hearing pending the outcome of our discussion”, the silk said.

Other defence lawyers, Micheal Lana and Akinola Oladeji, were also in support of the plan.

Responding, EFCC’s lawyer, Rotimi Oyedepo, said he is not opposed to an adjournment to allow for discussion between parties.

He said: “I confirmed the discussion with the silk this morning. But I want to say that the matter before the court is not principally about campaign funds.

“I also confirmed that the commission had recovered the sum of N650 million, not from the chieftains and principal members of the PDP, but rather from the first defendant (Akinjide).

“Section 270 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015 allow parties to discuss. In view of the fact that the silk has applied for an adjournment to allow for discussion, we would not be objecting to his application”.

After listening to the submissions of parties in the matter, Justice Hassan adjourned further hearing in the matter to February 22.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had on January 16, re-arraigned the former minister alongside Senator Ayo Ademola Adeseun and one, Chief (Mrs) Olanrewaju Otiti, before the court on a 24-count amended charge of alleged N650 million fraud.

In the amended charge, the defendants were accused of receiving N650 million from a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke, to influence the outcome of the 2015 general elections.

The money was said to be part of the $115 million allegedly shared by the former minister to influence the election results.

On the amended charge; Chief Otiti was mentioned in five of the counts while Mrs. Akinjide and Senator Adeseun were mentioned ten and seventeen times respectively.

The former minister of petroleum said to be at large was also mentioned in the first and second counts.

Mrs. Akinjide was accused of singularly benefiting N107,415,000, N134,405,000, N26,520,000, N56,464,000, N28,670,000, N16,000,000 at different times in 2015.

Senator Adeseun was also accused of singularly benefiting N10,750,000, N7,930,000, N13,395,000, 10,580,000, N12,690,000, N9,200,000, N7,850,000, N8,750,000, N9,450,000, N9,900,000, N10,100,000, N9,450,000, at various times in 2015.

Chief Otiti on the other hand was accused of benefiting N107, 415,000 on March 26, 2015.

Some of the counts against the accused persons read as thus:

“That you, Mrs Diezani Alison-Madueke (still at large), Oloye Jumoke Akinjide, Senator Ayo Ademola Adeseun and Chief Olanrewaju Otiti, on or about the 26th day of March 2025, in Nigeria, within the jurisdiction of this honorable court conspired amongst yourselves to directly take possession of the sum of N650, 000, 0000 (six hundred and fifty million Maura) which sun you reasonably ought to have known forms part of the proceeds of an unlawful act and you thereby committed an offense contrary to Section 18(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition)(Amendment) Act, 2012 and punishable under Section 15(3) & 4 of the same Act.

“That you, Mrs Diezani Alison-Madueke (still at large), Oloye Jumoke Akinjide, Senator Ayo Ademola Adeseun and Chief Olanrewaju Otiti, on or about the 26th day of March 2015, in Nigeria, within the jurisdiction of this honorable court conspired amongst yourselves to directly take possession of the N650, 000, 0000 (six hundred and fifty million Maura) which sum you reasonably ought to have known forms part of the proceeds of an unlawful act and you thereby committed an offense contrary to Section 18(a) of the money Laundering (Prohibition)(Amendment) Act, 2012 and punishable under Section 15(2) (d) of the same Act.

“That you, Oloye Jumoke Akinjide, Senator Ayo Ademola Adeseun and Chief Olanrewaju Otiti, on or about the 26th day of March 2015, in Nigeria, within the jurisdiction of this honorable court did conspire amongst yourselves to commit an offence, to wit: making cash payment of the sum of N650, 000, 000, which sum exceeded the amount authorized by law withiut going through financial institution and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) (Amendment) Act, 2012 and punishable under Section 16 (2) (b) of the same Act”.