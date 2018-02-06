President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday admonished victims of suspected herdsmen attacks not to engage in reprisals as he sought to reassure the people of north central, which is mostly the recipient of the deadly attacks, that his administration would not tolerate the barbaric acts.

Speaking while commissioning Comprehensive Special School, Lafia, Nasarawa State, he said the federal government was working hard to ensure that peace and stability returned to the region.

According to him, additional resources have already been deployed to all the affected areas to end the crisis and maintain law and order.

He said: “I also want to assure the people of the north central and indeed all Nigerians that the federal government is working day night to ensure peace and stability returns.

“We have deployed additional resources to all the affected areas to maintain law and order.

“The attacks by suspected herdsmen and other bandits will not be tolerated.

“I appeal to all Nigerians to refrain from reprisal attacks. The security agencies have standing order to arrest and prosecute any and all persons found with illegal arms

“I will once again express my condolences and sympathy to all the affected victims of these barbaric acts.”