The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has promoted 156 officers in the Akwa Ibom command of the service.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, CSI Ibishia Jaja, was among the officers promoted to the rank of Chief Superintendent of Immigration.

Decorating the promoted officers with their new ranks on Tuesday in Uyo, Comptroller of Immigration in the state command, CIS Livingstone Amadi, advised the newly elevated officers to be more dedicated to service.

Amadi said promotion in service should be seen as motivation to achieve efficient service delivery and high productivity.

“All officers elevated should stand out in the discharge of their duties; the promotion calls for dedication and more commitment to service,” he said.

The comptroller noted that promotion comes with more expectation, advising the officers to show hard work and discipline in the discharge of their routine services.

He urged them to thank God for the elevation and also appreciate the Nigeria Immigration Service by being diligent in the discharge of their services.

Speaking on behalf of the promoted officers, the Deputy Comptroller of Immigration, DCI Festus Korie, said they were elated, promising that they would reciprocate the gesture.

He gave the assurance that the newly promoted officers would live up to expectation and discharge their responsibilities meticulously.

Korie thanked God for his benevolence and also the Ministry of Interior for finding them fit for promotion in the service.