The Kebbi State Government has distributed drugs worth N5 million to 838 epileptic and psychiatric patients in the state.

Alhaji Muhammad Kwaido, the Chairman of the Zakkat Board, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday.

Zakkat is a body that pools funds from rich people to distribute to the needy.

“The board has distributed free drugs worth N5 million to psychiatric and epileptic patients in the last two days and we expect to distribute more drugs worth N3 million to others in future.

“We don’t know precisely the number of patients that will benefit from the next batch because the number depends on the turnout of the patients during the exercise,” he added.

Kwaido urged the patients to take their medication as when due for effective therapy.

He stressed the need for people to assist the patients by taking them to hospital for effective treatment.

The chairman also called on local government chairmen in the state to assist in transporting the patients in their areas to the Turai Yar’Adua Hospital, Zauro, Birnin Kebbi, for care.