Jimoh Moshood, public relations officer of the Nigeria Police Force, has described Samuel Ortom, governor of Benue state, as “a drowning man”.

Moshood said this in response to the demand of Ortom that Ibrahim Idris, inspector-general of police, should resign.

When he appeared before a senate committee on Friday, Idris had advised governors to suspend the anti-grazing law until ranches were put in place.

He had said the law had worsened the violence between farmers and herdsmen.

Responding, Ortom asked Idris to resign if he was overwhelmed.

When he appeared on Channels Television on Tuesday, Moshood said it is the governor who should first resign.

The police officer said his principal would not join issues with a “drowning man”.

“It is a great disservice to the inspector-general of police and the entire Nigeria Police Force for the governor to call for his resignation, the governor should resign first,” Moshood said.

“What he has said, the document presented to the senate is for action by the senate. And nobody can make any part or complete document public until the senate makes a decision on it and passes a resolution.

“And that is why we felt you don’t join issues with a drowning man.”

But Terver Akase, chief press secretary of the governor, who was also a guest on the programme, protested, demanding that Moshood should withdraw his statement.

Maupe Ogun, the presenter, eventually restored calm after the heated argument which ensued.