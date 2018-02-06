The Lagos State University says it has phased out external programmes at Ojuelegba and Anthony Village Campuses and is no longer in business with its former partners on the premises.

LASU spokesman, Adekoya Martins, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Lagos that the off campus buildings at Ojuelegba and Anthony Village in Lagos did not belong to the university.

NAN reports that LASU had in 2017 phased out its external campus programme and replaced it with Open and Distance Learning and Research Institute which was approved by the National University Commission last month.

Martins said LASU had since relocated its School of Communication from Ojuelegba to its Ojo main campus after vacating the building.

He explained that the Ojuelegba building, which formerly housed its School of Communication, was donated to LASU by Late Alhaji Adebola Adegunwa but the change of ownership could not be effected.

He said: “For now, LASU does not have business with those buildings which belong to the former partners of the university.

“The owners are, however, free to use their buildings for whatever they wish to use it for.’’

Martins further said that LASU would soon erase its name and identity from the said buildings to dissociate the university from them.