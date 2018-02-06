The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has adopted Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki, as the venue for its 2018 national convention, a communique has said.

The communiqué made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja was issued at the end of NANS 74th National Senate Meeting/pre-convention held at Niger State College of Education, Minna.

The communiqué signed by NANS Senate President, Mr Taiwo Bamigbade, said that the tenure of incumbent NANS’s leadership had long elapsed constitutionally; hence the need for a convention and election.

It said that that NANS’ Senate unanimously affirmed the need for more transparent, fair and credible electioneering process to enhance unity of students as well as avert crisis during and after the convention.

“The Senate adopted Ebonyi State as venue for 2018 National convention; more so, the convention planning committee shall be constituted and presented to the public after due consultation with relevant stakeholders.

“The Senate tentatively resolved on May 17 to May 20 as date for National Convention at the above mentioned venue to be confirm base on viability by the committee.’’

The communiqué condemned the devotion of only 7.4 per cent of annual budget to Education as against 26 per cent UNESCO standards recommendation.

It called on the National Assembly to Jack up the education vote before the passage of appropriation bill or face protest from students.

“NANS Senate, in the communiqué, applauded Federal Government and in particular the Federal Ministry of Works, Power and Housing under Mr. Babatunde Fashola for the Energising Education Project (EEP).

“The EEP project will be of immense benefit to Nigerian students; therefore we call for the unconditional lift of embargo on the execution of the project.

“The Senate reminds Federal Ministry of Power that public tertiary institutions in Nigeria is of 3 categories and over 254 in number who are affiliate member of NANS there by express strong dissatisfaction on the choice of only 38 Universities.’’

The communique urged the Federal Government to be wary of any action capable of promoting discrimination among Nigerian Students as they were entitled to equal and fair treatment.

It also commended the Federal Ministry of Education for the planned introduction of Psychometric as GST Course in all tertiary Institutions in the country because of its benefits to Nigerian Students.

Psychometric is a field of study concerned with the objective measurement of skills and knowledge, abilities, attitudes, personality traits, and educational achievement.

On the reoccurring killings in Southern Kaduna, Benue, Plateau and Taraba states, the NANS Senate called for the immediate deployment of soldiers to forestall further destruction of lives and property.