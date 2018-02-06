President Muhammadu Buhari has withheld his assent to three bills passed by the national assembly.

The bills are the establishment of Police Procurement Fund, Chartered Institute of Public Management of Nigeria bill and Nigeria council for social work establishment bill.

Yakubu Dogara, speaker of the house of representatives, announced this during plenary on Tuesday.

He read a letter written to the lawmakers by the president.

In the letter, Buhari said he withheld assent to the bill on police procurement because of the lack of clarity on the distribution of funds.

He added that there were also constitutional issues regarding the powers of the national assembly to appropriate funds covered in the bill.

Buhari also said the rejection of the bill on the chartered institute of public management of Nigeria and that of the Nigeria council for social work was due to lack of clarity in their provisions preventing members of the institute and council respectively from practising.