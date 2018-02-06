Officials at the Gombe State Ministry of Health said an 18-year-old woman has been confirmed dead after her body was diagnosed with Lassa fever.

Director, Public Health, Dr. Joshua Ábubakar, confirmed before journalists that the woman died on admission at a government facility, tested positive after she was diagnosed with Lassa fever.

Abubakar disclosed that the woman who hails from Funakaye Local Government Area of the state.

He, however, said that government has quarantined all those that came in contact with the deceased, including health professionals, with a view to monitoring them in order to check the spread of the disease.

Abubakar advised residents to take adequate measures in preserving food stuff especially against coming in contact with rats.

He stated further that Lassa fever is caused by rats, warning that the disease is highly contagious when exposed to secretion from infected persons.

“People should always maintain personal hygiene as well as keep their environment clean.

“The signs of Lassa fever include fever, sore throat, back and chest pain, vomiting, diarrhea and stomach pains among others,” he said.

He then called on residents to report any case of high fever and vomiting with blood at the nearest health facility for proper treatment.