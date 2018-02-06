Senate President Bukola Saraki has sympathised with Danladi Umar, chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), over his case with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The EFCC has accused Umar of receiving gratification to influence a case that was before him.

For this, the anti-graft agency filed a two-count charge against him.

But in a series of tweets and just before the commencement of the resumption of his CCT trial on Tuesday, Saraki said he found it amusing that the EFCC thinks Umar has a case to answer after it cleared him in 2016.

The senate president expressed his confidence in the judiciary to do justice.

“I sympathize with the chairman of the tribunal, Mr. Danladi Umar, for his travail in the hands of the EFCC which suddenly woke up four days to the resumption of this case to file criminal charges against him,” he tweeted.

“You will recall that in April 2016, when our lawyers asked the Tribunal Chairman to recuse himself from our case, because of the criminal investigation against him, the EFCC swiftly cleared Mr. Umar of any wrongdoing.

“Now, I find it amusing, that in a dramatic turnaround, this same EFCC now thinks that Mr. Umar has a case to answer just before the commencement of my case before him. What has changed since April 2016?

“As much as many Nigerians want to continue to believe that this my case is merely about asset declaration irregularities, the maneuvers, manipulation, intrigues, schemes, and “House of Cards” nature of this whole case proves otherwise.

“I really wonder whether those who genuinely love this government appreciate the damage that all this is doing to our so-called ‘War Against Corruption.’

“However, in all of this, my confidence in the judiciary and its ability to do justice in all cases, remains unshaken.”