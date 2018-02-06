The University of Benin (UNIBEN) has rusticated five students and lifted the ban on students’ union activities on campus.

Two students were rusticated for two academic sessions each and another three for one academic session.

The five; Elvis Ogibidi, Justus Aidenagbon, Innocent Momodu, Goodnews Ehiabbi and Benjamin Majekodunmi were also barred from holding office or participating in students’ union activities.

In a bulletin released on February 2 and signed by MO Osasuyi, UNIBEN public relations officer, the university warned students against a protest to disrupt the forthcoming convocation ceremony.

“The senate of the University of Benin at an emergency meeting held on 1st February, 2018 considered the management white paper and the report of the student disciplinary committee containing the recommendations on the role played by the student’s union executive and the parliament in a protest intended to disrupt the 47th Founder’s day and 43rd convocation ceremonies of the university.”

“Senate lifted the suspension on students’ union activities and approved that the students’ union vice president, Miss Frances Ifeoma Okogwu, should step in as acting president, while those exonerated are to come back to their former offices until elections are conducted in accordance with the students’ union constitution.”

The university banned students’ union activities in December after students protested an increase in school fees and hostel fees and acceptance fees for incoming students.

In 2017, students’ union activities were suspended in a number of universities including the University of Ibadan and Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.