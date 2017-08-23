Kwara State government has confirmed another case of Lassa fever in the Ifelodun local government area of the state.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on Wednesday after the state executive council meeting, the commissioner for Information, Mallam Mahmud Ajeigbe, said that father of the 10 year old boy that earlier tested positive to the disease was the second person to be infected.

The commissioner, who allayed fears of the outbreak among people in the state, said that the state government was on top of the situation.

He said that the development called for better hygiene among people, adding that the government was committed to ensuring healthy living among its citizens.

The commissioner, who said that nomadic nature and ignorance of the affected people had compounded challenges posed by the disease, added that treatment and isolation centres had been set up at Omu Aran, Ajase and Babanla health facilities with necessary infrastructures.

Also speaking, the senior special adviser to the governor on media and communication, Dr Muideen Akorede, said that 400 cases of certificate forgery had been discovered in the ongoing certificate verification exercise among civil servants in the state.

The governor’s aide, who said that the culprits of the forgery case would be dealt with according to civil service rule, advised others yet to be identified to exit the state civil service before they could be detected.