Globacom Limited has filed summons against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at the Lagos State High Court, Igbosere, seeking to stop investigation on a petition written against it by a foreign firm.

Apart from EFCC, Globacom also joined the foreign firm, Emitac Mobile Solutions, LLNP, based in Dubai and an operative of EFCC, Kadiri Thomas, as second and third respondents in the suit respectively

First applicant in the suit is the Head of the Marketing Department of the telecommunications company Mr. Ashok Israni.

Among the prayers of Globacom before the court is an order of injunction restraining EFCC and the third respondent from arresting, harassing detaining inviting for question or any other manner seeking to curtail and interfering with its right to personal liberty, private life and freedom of movement in connection with any attempt of the Dubai firm to criminalize a purely civil contractual transaction.

It also seeks an order directing EFCC and Thomas to pay N50m as damages for the unlawful and unwarranted threats of arrest and detention of the applicants on account of a transaction which is purely contractual .

In the 28 paragraphs affidavit in support of the suit, deposed to by Olumide Taye Babafemi, a legal officer in Globacom, declared that the issue between his company and the foreign firm is purely contractual arising out of a framework agreement which clearly provided for modalities for resolving issues therein

However, the foreign firm in its counter affidavit, stated that failure of Globacom to pay of USD 6,685,312. 88, being the balance of the service rendered to the telecommunications company for the provision of Blackbery Solutions (BIS), a wireless solution that was supposed to allow Glo’s mobile users to access communications and information wirelessly has caused windup of its operations in Nigeria, which resulted to the laying off of 95 percent of its staffs.