The Pakistani government has urged Nigeria and the international community to intensify their support in maintaining peace and order in Jammu and Kashmir.

Chargé d’Affaires, Indian High Commission in Abuja, Mr. Asim Khan. made the call at an event to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day on Monday.

February 5 every year is a public holiday in observance of Pakistan’s support and unity with the people of Indian-administered Kashmir, the nationalists’ efforts to separate from India, and to pay homage to Kashmiris who have died in the conflict.

Khan reaffirmed that Pakistan would continue its “unflinching support diplomatically, morally and politically” to the Kashmiri people.

“The demand of the people of Kashmir is very clear; they want this dispute settled through plebiscite which is already been decided by the various resolutions of the UN.

“It is almost 71 years and it is the oldest dispute on the UN agenda that is why it must be resolved as soon as possible.

“The Kashmiri people need the help of nations globally and I think the people of Nigeria would support a just cause because Kashmiri people want their freedom according to UN resolutions and Nigeria is part of the UN.”

Sen. Aliyu Wamakko, former Governor of Sokoto State, described Nigeria as a major international player.

“I am here as a friend of Pakistan and I wish for Kashmir to gain its independence.

“Nigeria is now an important international player in any matter as a leading African country.

“Where there have been similar struggles, Nigeria has played a role and Kashmir cannot be an exception,” the senator said.

Kashmir Day was first observed in 1990 to protest against the Indian occupation of Kashmir that called for people to pray for the Kashmiri freedom movement’s success.

The Pakistan People’s Party then declared Feb. 5 as a public holiday and Kashmir Day has since been observed every year.

The day is also marked by public processions, special prayers in mosques for the liberation of Kashmir and protests that are carried out against the Indian oppression of Kashmir.