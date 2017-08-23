Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has stated that no matter how long it takes, the killers of his Principal Special Assistant on Knowledge Economy and Investments, Dr, Tavershima Adyorough, would be apprehended.

Ortom who visited the wife of the slain aide at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi on Wednesday on his arrival from China said that he had ordered security agencies to apprehend the killers.

While describing the deceased as a committed aide, the governor said that he would not be distracted with the death of his aide.

He described the incident as unfortunate, saying, the deceased aide, who is a renowned economist died at a time he (Tavershima) was playing very important roles in his administration.

Wife of the aide, Mrs Mumum Adyorough was shot alongside her husband on Sunday by suspected gunmen who invaded their residence, unfortunately, Tarvershima died on spot.

He lamented that the unfortunate incident happened when the state is grappling with economic challenges and tapping from the rich knowledge of Dr Adyorugh in order to add value to the development of Benue to make life more meaningful for every average Benue man and woman.

While describing volunteering information as key to security issues, the Governor said everyone has an active role to play in addition to security agencies for the needed security of lives and property to be achieved.

He urged criminal elements in the state to explore other avenues of survival and desist from crimes, saying that opportunities abound in agriculture and other small businesses for youths of the state.

On the issue of Benue State government abandoning youth that embrace the State amnesty program, Ortom dismissed the speculation, said the youth were been integrated into the society in diverse meaningful opportunities as captured in his inaugural speech.

The Chief Medical Director, Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Dr Terlumun Swende, disclosed that Mrs Adyorough is in critical condition but gradually stabilizing.