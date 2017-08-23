Son of late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, Emeka Ojukwu Jr, yesterday disowned Biafra agitators, vindicating President Muhammadu Buhari on his celebrated discussions with his late father on the Unity and indivisibility of the Nigerian Nation.

Ojukwu who spoke in a release to reporters in Awka, Anambra State, noted that contrary to news around the internet by Biafra agitators that he had denied that his father met President Buhari, he never granted any media interview or posted any massage on social media that Buhari was wrong about his discussions with the late father.

This reaction is coming on the heels of stories making the rounds in the social media that he; Ojukwu Jr. replied Buhari’s statements as untrue which members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have been describing as lies, demanding proof of the meeting with the late Ikemba of Nnewi with Mr. President.

Continuing Ojukwu Jr. noted that his late father actually held the said meeting with Buhari before his demise, adding that all that Buhari said in his Nationwide Broadcast were true.

He said, “It has been brought to my attention that there is an article making the rounds on social media attributed to me refuting the remarks of Mr. President concerning his relationship and discussions with my late father.

“Let me state the following categorically; firstly, that I made no such comments to anybody, and secondly that I am aware that His Excellency’s comments were indeed factual.

“I have noticed a disturbing trend recently of fake news being attributed to me on social media. I don’t know who is behind it or what their motivation might be but let me assure you that any time I feel the need to comment publicly on any matter, I will not do so via some anonymous email or anything of the like, rather be rest assured that there will be no ambiguity whatsoever as to whether the comments came from me.

“Let me lend my voice to those of the rest of my fellow countrymen and welcome Mr. President back home.”

Ojukwu Jr. urged members of the public to discountenance the stories in the social media or any media platform whatsoever credited to him that he accused Buhari of telling lies, warning that such malicious and damaging publications would not be taken lightly should it be repeated.

He also urged the President not to take such comments seriously as it smacks of gutter and yellow media reportage aimed at overheating the polity.