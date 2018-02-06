Ahead of Tuesday’s visit to Lafia, Nasarawa state, by President Muhammadu Buhari, security personnel have been deployed in major streets.

The police and other personnel of other security agencies have been stationed in strategic locations.

They were also stationed in some towns, including Akwanga, Keffi and Karu.

Mr. Bello Ahmed, Nasarawa State Commissioner of Police, had on Monday said over 4,000 personnel were deployed to provide security during the visit.

The deployment of the men was to ensure a hitch-free visit of Buhari to the state on Tuesday, Feb. 6.

Ahmed, told newsmen on Monday in Lafia that the command had put up a robust security arrangement with sister agencies to ensure a successful visit of the President to the state.

He said about 3,000 officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and other security agencies would be working in synergy with the police.

Ahmed said that security personnel would be positioned in strategic locations, adding that there would be road diversions along the route where the President would inaugurate some projects.

“I appeal to members of the public to be law abiding as they come out massively to welcome the president to the state.

“I also urge you to cooperate with the security agencies as they discharge their duties,’’ Ahmed said.

President Buhari is during the visit expected to inaugurate some projects embarked upon by the State Government which include; the Comprehensive Special School for the Physically Challenged in Lafia and headquarters of the State Fire Service, also in Lafia.

Other projects billed for inauguration are: Comprehensive Primary Healthcare Centre in Kwandere near Lafia, Muhammadu Buhari International Market, Karu, and the flag-off of construction of cargo airport in Lafia.

Meanwhile, the chairman, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Nasarawa state chapter, Mr Zakari Adamu, has advised commercial drivers to be law abiding ahead of the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Adamu said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lafia.

He urged drivers to corporate with security agencies in the state to ensure a hitch-free visit by the President.

The chairman also warned commercial drivers against dangerous overtaking, over-load and speeding in order to curtail road crashes.

According to him, the union will not take lightly the violation of traffic rules by any of its members in the state.

“I want to encourage all passengers boarding a commercial vehicle, who observe their driver violating traffic rules, to copy the number plate of the vehicle and report to the nearest office of the union.

“This decision is necessitated by the determination of the union to ensure that its members obey traffic rules in order to reduce road accidents,’’ Adamu said.

He said that the union had set up committees in all the state’s 13 local government areas where complaints could arise for prompt action.

The NURTW chairman advised passengers to always board vehicles at the motor parks, and threatened to deal with any commercial driver caught operating in illegal motor parks.

He however expressed dismay at the speed bumps being constructed across the state.

Adamu said that most of the bumps were constructed in isolated areas which armed robbers could take advantage of it to attack motorists.

He appealed to the relevant authorities to remove the bumps in isolated areas and reduce the height of others to avoid damaging vehicles.

President Muhammadu Buhari is scheduled to visit Nasarawa state on Feb. 6 on a state visit and also inaugurate some projects by state government.