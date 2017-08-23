The Academic Staff Union of Universities has called on the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, to desist from cheap blackmail over the ongoing strike called by the union.

The President of the union, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, in a bulletin on the strike, asked members of the union to disregard the comment by the minister that the strike was illegal.

He said, “Our national struggle to revitalise the Nigerian university system is comprehensive and total. Remain resolute and steadfast as victory is certain.”

Also, the ASUU chairman at the University of Ibadan, Dr Deji Omole, who condemned the tactic employed by the Federal Government over the demands of the union, said it was deceitful for the minister to insinuate that the N23bn earned allowances, which the Federal Government promised to pay soon, were only for lecturers.

He explained that the said earned allowances were for both deserving academic and non-academic staff, stressing that it was too early for Ngige to embark on cheap blackmail.

Omole said that the union was more interested in enduring legacies which would reposition public education in the country through adequate funding of public education which the present government had failed to prioritise.