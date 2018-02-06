The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has called on South West governors to set aside party affiliation and tackle the menace of herdsmen in the zone saying the governors should no longer treat people’s lives with levity.

The apex Yoruba body also expressed worry over the continued silence of the governors on the activities of the herdsmen urging them to take a cue from the treatment given by Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State.

Speaking, Afenifere’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Yinka Odumakin, chided some governors in the zone, who he said failed in defending lives and property of its people.

Odumakin said: “In the last few days, we have seen the burning of Chief Olu Falae’s farm in Ondo State, the vandalisation in Ogun State, the burning of Dele Adigun’s farm in Oyo State and only a few days ago, about 30 people were sacked in Ogun State.

“The time has come for our governors to know that what is at stake now is not about political party affiliation. I know that a lot of the Fulani herdsmen, who are causing these havocs, may probably be card-carrying members of the All Progressives Congress, APC. That does not stop them from doing what they are doing.

“Therefore, the governors need to defend their people. Governor Ayodele Fayose has set the example of what they need to do. They cannot continue to treat the lives and property of their people with levity. They must do the needful to curtail the activities of these herdsmen, who are killing people, vandalising and burning farms. That should not be allowed to continue.”