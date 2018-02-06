The government of Adamawa State in partnership with PharmAccess Foundation has joined the league of states in Nigeria implementing Mandatory Health Insurance Scheme with a view to achieving universal health coverage as well as promoting access to quality and affordable healthcare services.

This followed an agreement in Yola by the Ministry of Health and PharmAccess Foundation on the technical development process for the state-wide health insurance scheme.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Fatima Abubakar, who presented the contract document to PharmAccess’ Director of Advocacy & Communications, Dr. Olamide Okulaja, who represented the Foundation’s Country Director, Mrs. Njide Ndili, said the partnership was a demonstration of the state’s renewed commitment to reducing the financial burden on the citizens seeking for quality healthcare and productive healthy lives.

Speaking, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr. Garba Ahmed, said: “Everybody knows how expensive it is for people to access health, so we have to think outside the box and see the extent to which we can support people especially those less fortunate in our society so that they can be able to access good healthcare”.

Responding, the Country Director, Mrs Njide Ndili, said “PharmAccess is excited to support Adamawa State towards universal health coverage, and will deploy best practices from our experiences and lessons learnt in supporting other states to leapfrog and expedite the process.”

The Director of Advocacy & Communications, PharmAccess, Dr. Olamide Okulaja, noted that it was remarkable that the state government was taking ownership and eager to provide health coverage to their citizens.

”PharmAccess Foundation’s technical support will help the State Government implement a health insurance scheme pivoted on technology that will deliver quality healthcare services to not only people who can afford healthcare in Adamawa but to the poorest of the society because health is wealth.

PharmAccess is an international not-for-profit organization dedicated to connecting more people in Sub-Saharan African countries to affordable and quality healthcare,” he said.