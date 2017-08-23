The Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board said on Wednesday it has barred 10 pregnant female intending pilgrims from performing the 2017 Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

The Board’s Director of Operations, Alhaji Ahmad Garba, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano that the affected intending pilgrims were detected during the pregnancy test.

He said all the pregnant women would not be allowed to travel to the Holy Land for the Hajj, in compliance with the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON)’s directive.

“All the affected pilgrims have been informed of their condition and asked to wait until next year, when they would have put to bed,” he said.

On the airlift of the state’s intending pilgrims, the Director said no fewer than 4, 379 pilgrims had been transported by Max Airline to Saudi Arabia for the 2017 Hajj.

“The pilgrims were airlifted to the Holy Land in eight flights and are now in Medina.

“The remaining 1,121 intending pilgrims on ground will be airlifted in two flights before the closure of the King Abdulazeez International Airport, Jeddah on Aug. 26,” he said.

According to him, the first and second flights of the pilgrims are now preparing to leave Medina for Makka, in preparation for the upcoming Hajj exercise.

He said no fewer than 5, 500 registered intending pilgrims are expected to perform the 2017 Hajj from Kano State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the airlift of Kano State intending pilgrims began on Monday, Aug. 14, after it was delayed by one day due to a downpour.